FAMILY NATURE DAY JUNE 25 ON MT. HELIX

June 19, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – You’re invited to celebrate the historic nature preserve, native plants, and the wildlife that rely on the native habitat at Mt. Helix Park at a family-friendly Nature Day on Saturday, June 25. Take a free shuttle to the event from the fire station at 10105 Vivera (corner of Vivera and Mt. Helix Drive) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since there is no parking on Mt. Helix during the event.
The event includes activities and crafts for kids, adult learning lectures, and vendors from nature-minded and conservation groups with booths and more. Bring a picnic or enjoy lunch from food trucks on site.
Participating vendors:
- Food Vendor - Sapos Tacos
- Community Organizations -
- Art Smarts
- Barona Cultural Center
- California Native Plant Society
- Dictionary Hill Open Space Preserve
- Dixieline Rancho San Diego
- Earth Discovery Institute
- GMIA - Grossmont-Mt Helix Improvement Assoc
- Helix De Oro Fire Council
- Insect Lore
- I Love Clean San Diego
- Resource Conservation District
- RSVP
- San Diego Audubon
- Senior Gleaners
- Solana Center
- Unplugged Village
- US Fish & Wildlife
- Pollinator Alliance
Proceeds benefit the Mt. Helix Foundation.
More information: https://www.mthelixpark.org/family-nature-day
