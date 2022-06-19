FAMILY NATURE DAY JUNE 25 ON MT. HELIX

East County News Service

June 19, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – You’re invited to celebrate the historic nature preserve, native plants, and the wildlife that rely on the native habitat at Mt. Helix Park at a family-friendly Nature Day on Saturday, June 25.  Take a free shuttle to the event from the fire station at 10105 Vivera (corner of Vivera and Mt. Helix Drive) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since there is no parking on Mt. Helix during the event.

The event includes activities and crafts for kids, adult learning lectures, and vendors from nature-minded and conservation groups with booths and more. Bring a picnic or enjoy lunch from food trucks on site.

Participating vendors:

 

  • ​Food Vendor - Sapos Tacos
  • Community Organizations -
  • Art Smarts
  • Barona Cultural Center
  • California Native Plant Society
  • Dictionary Hill Open Space Preserve
  • Dixieline Rancho San Diego
  • Earth Discovery Institute
  • GMIA - Grossmont-Mt Helix Improvement Assoc
  • Helix De Oro Fire Council
  • Insect Lore
  • I Love Clean San Diego
  • Resource Conservation District
  • RSVP
  • San Diego Audubon
  • Senior Gleaners
  • Solana Center
  • Unplugged Village
  • US Fish & Wildlife
  • Pollinator Alliance

 

Proceeds benefit the Mt. Helix Foundation.

More information: https://www.mthelixpark.org/family-nature-day

 


