FAMILY NATURE DAY JUNE 25 ON MT. HELIX

East County News Service

June 19, 2022 (Mt. Helix) – You’re invited to celebrate the historic nature preserve, native plants, and the wildlife that rely on the native habitat at Mt. Helix Park at a family-friendly Nature Day on Saturday, June 25. Take a free shuttle to the event from the fire station at 10105 Vivera (corner of Vivera and Mt. Helix Drive) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. since there is no parking on Mt. Helix during the event.

The event includes activities and crafts for kids, adult learning lectures, and vendors from nature-minded and conservation groups with booths and more. Bring a picnic or enjoy lunch from food trucks on site.

Participating vendors:

​Food Vendor - Sapos Tacos

Community Organizations -

Art Smarts

Barona Cultural Center

California Native Plant Society

Dictionary Hill Open Space Preserve

Dixieline Rancho San Diego

Earth Discovery Institute

GMIA - Grossmont-Mt Helix Improvement Assoc

Helix De Oro Fire Council

Insect Lore

I Love Clean San Diego

Resource Conservation District

RSVP

San Diego Audubon

Senior Gleaners

Solana Center

Unplugged Village

US Fish & Wildlife

Pollinator Alliance

Proceeds benefit the Mt. Helix Foundation.

More information: https://www.mthelixpark.org/family-nature-day