FAMILY SOUGHT FOR INMATE EARL SMITH WHO DIED AT A HOSPITAL

By Miriam Raftery

December 3, 2021 (San Diego) – The Sheriff’s department has been unable to locate any family members for Earl Benjamin Smith, 63, an inmate at the Vista Detention Facility who died in a hospital on November 23 after falling ill on November 6 while in custody.

Smith was arrested by San Diego Police on April 2 for assault with a deadly weapon.

If you are a relative or family member of Smith, please contact the Medical Examiner's Office at (858) 694-2895.

An autopsy has been performed. The cause and manner of death are pending laboratory results and further evaluation, says Lt. Thomas Siever with the Sheriff’s homicide unit.