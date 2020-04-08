FAMOUS MUSICIANS SHARE EASTER AND PASSOVER CONCERTS ONLINE

By Miriam Raftery

April 8, 2020 (San Diego) -- “The world might be dark at the moment, but several performers with disabilities are bringing light and joy to millions around the world,” says Jennifer Lazlo Mizrahi with RespectAbility, an organization advocating for people with disabilities.

Now two of the world’s most famous musicians, violinist Itzhak Perlman and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who each triumphed over their own disabilities, will be offering free concerts online to ceelbrate Passover and Easter.

A Musical Feast for Passover with Itzhak Perlman

The springtime Jewish holiday of Passover is about liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, and the Passover seder is filled with music that celebrates liberation and freedom. On Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on WRTI 90.1 FM, violinist Itzhak Perlman, who had polio, will share Passover music from many traditions, plus songs and memories from his childhood in Israel.

Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli will Perform Live on Easter from Italy's Empty Duomo Cathedral

Like most churches this Easter, the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. But over the empty pews on Sunday, the voice of famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who is blind, will echo through the cathedral during a special audience-free concert, which will be live streamed.

