FARM TOUR ADVENTURES AT FORT CROSS OLD TIMEY ADVENTURES

By Miriam Raftery

January 19, 2022 (Santa Ysabel) – If you’re looking for some outdoor family fun, Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel, just outside of Julian, is offering farm tour adventures each Saturday and Sunday in January and February from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The educational and historical farm tours feature outdoor recreational activities including farm animal visits, an interactive reptile area, the Old Time Critter Gitter Ridder Training Course. There’s also archery and tomahawk throwing, and 20 paintballs at the Ghost Town Slingshot Range (for age 3 and up) as part of the admission package.

You can also shop for plants at the nursery on site.

Cost is $22 per person for adults and children age 3 and up.

For reservations and details, visit https://www.fortcross.com/farmtouradventure.