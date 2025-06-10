FARM TOUR DAY RETURNS JUNE 28

Explore San Diego Agriculture with Local Farmers

East County News Service

June 10, 2025 (Escondido) — The San Diego County Farm Bureau is bringing back Farming Tour Day, starting at 9 a.m., Saturday June 28.

This year’s event offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at a diverse array of local farms in Escondido, showcasing the heart of San Diego agriculture.

Participants will enjoy guided walking tours led by the farmers themselves, sharing their expertise and passion for growing everything from mushrooms, succulents and cacti to citrus and avocados.

Each farm offers a unique perspective on local agriculture and innovative growing practices. Farm Tour Day is family-friendly and self-driven — bring your group, follow our detailed tour map, and explore at your own pace.

Tours will be held every half hour. At the end of the day, there will be a complimentary glass of sparkling wine given away with any tasting purchase at a local winery -- a coupon will be required.

Farm Tour Day is proudly hosted by the San Diego County Farm Bureau, seeking to celebrate farmers who feed the community and provide the region with beautiful plants.

The family-friendly day will feature guided tours, local produce and winery bonuses.

Final details, including farm locations, will be sent via email. Tickets are available at sdfarmbureau.org/farm-tour-day and cost is $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-17. Kids 5 and under are free.

The San Diego County Farm Bureau is a nonprofit organization supporting the more than 4,000 farms within the county. Ranking 46th in the nation, San Diego boasts top crops in nursery, flowers, avocados, vegetables, livestock and poultry products, lemons, oranges and cut flowers.

Nearly 70% of San Diego County Farms are one to nine acres and more than 40% are operated by women. San Diego County has more certified organic growers than any other county in the nation with more than 280 certified organic farms. The mission of the Farm Bureau is to foster San Diego agriculture through education, public relations and public policy advocacy in order to promote the economicviability, sustainability and community building of agriculture.

For more information, visit www.sdfarmbureau.org