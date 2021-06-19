FAST-MOVING OVERLAND FIRE BURNING EAST OF MOUNT LAGUNA

By Miriam Raftery

June 19, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – A brush fire burning near Canebrake along the Great Southern Overland trail has scorched 500 acres and is zero percent contained as of early this afternoon, Cal Fire reports. The #OverlandFire is east of Mount Laguna in the Anza-Borrego Desert.

No evacuations have been ordered as of 1:30 p.m. The fire is in a remote location and is not currently threatening any structures. However, a Cal Fire spokesman on Twitter indicated access for ground crews is difficult due to rugged terrain, requiring additional air resources that are now on scene.

Canebrake resident Karyn Barnett states in an e-mail to ECM, "I live in Canebrake. Fire is not in the community. Its in the inner pasture west of Canebrake...only access besides air is our road into inner pasture."

