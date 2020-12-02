Tea Adams had 19 points on 9 for 10 shooting

December 5, 2020 (San Diego) - Behind a dominant first quarter, the Aztec women’s basketball team (2-2) won at San Diego (0-1) 64-56 Saturday afternoon. SDSU began the game on a 14-1 run and forced the Toreros to miss their first 11 shots.

Téa Adams led the Aztecs with a season-high 19 points on an efficient 9-for-10 shooting. Sophia Ramos had a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds while recording five steals, which tied a career-high. Mercedes Staples finished with 12 point and seven rebounds.

SDSU led by as much as 17 points (20-3) in the first quarter while having seven players score.

The second quarter had two scoring runs. First an 18-6 USD run to close their deficit to five and then SDSU was able to finish the first half on a 10-2 run to take a 12-point lead into the halftime break (38-26).

The Toreros went on a 6-0 run to pull within three points (56-53) with two minutes remaining, but Téa Adams and Mercedes Staples combined for an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach.

The Aztecs held USD to 33 percent shooting from the field and a 23 percent clip from three.

The Toreros were led by Sydney Hunter’s 13 points and eight rebounds. Jordyn Edwards had 11 points but was held to 4-for-17 shooting.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs forced the Toreros to miss their first 11 shots and held them to 2-for-15 shooting in the first quarter.

THE NOTE I

Téa Adams tied a career-high with nine made field goals. She is shooting 68 percent from the field on the year and 67 percent from three.

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs never trailed in the game.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs have their first Mountain West series next week, playing at Colorado State on Tuesday and Thursday.

