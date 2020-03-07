FASTSIGNS OF LEMON GROVE-LA MESA NOW OPEN

East County News Service

March 7, 2020 (Lemon Grove) — FASTSIGNS® of Lemon Grove - La Mesa, a locally owned and operated sign and graphics company, is now open under the direction of franchisees, Cheryl and Jayson Aurelio.

With a bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Cheryl Aurelio’s background includes her work at Naval Medical Center as an Administrative and Sign Shop Assistant. Jayson Aurelio has 25 total years of military service including 20 years of active duty service as a U.S. Naval Officer with experience in Supply Chain, Logistics, Finance and Operations Management in addition to five years of enlisted service in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He has also served with several deployments to Iraq and the Western Pacific area.

The FASTSIGNS of Lemon Grove - La Mesa team also includes Gregory Nishimoto who will be in the roles of Graphic Designer and Production Specialist. Nishimoto has over 18 years of experience in these roles in addition to his degree in Graphic Design.

“We have always wanted to own a business and looked at different franchise opportunities for years,” said Cheryl Aurelio, franchisee. “With our previous professional experiences, we make a great team. After witnessing a friend who purchased a FASTSIGNS center and observing the amazing support he received, we were sold on FASTSIGNS.”

The center is centrally located in the Southwest area of San Diego County, providing a local town feeling in an urban area. Known for having “the best climate on earth,” Lemon Grove is only nine miles from Downtown San Diego and 12 miles from the San Diego International Airport. They also serve a large portion of La Mesa where San Diego State University is located. The team at FASTSIGNS will also be working with and supporting local organizations including Working Mom’s Tribe of San Diego and the National Veterans Transition Services Network of San Diego.

FASTSIGNS of Lemon Grove - La Mesa is located at 6961 Broadway in Lemon Grove and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday by appointment.

FASTSIGNS® of Lemon Grove - La Mesa is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company that provides comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes—across all industries—to help them attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables, digital signage and marketing materials. To learn more, visit fastsigns.com/2291 or call (619) 734-7744.