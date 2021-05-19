FATAL BORDER PATROL SHOOTING IN CAMPO

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
May 19, 2021 (Campo) – A San Diego man has died after being shot following a pursuit by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
Silvestre Vargas Estrada, 26, was driving a vehicle with two men as passengers during the pursuit on May 14 shortly before 10 p.m. According to Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit, “The pursuit ended in a gas station parking lot at the intersection of State Route 94 and Buckman Springs Road in Campo. A confrontation ensued, resulting in three agents discharging their firearms.”
Estrada suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the Medical Examiner, though an examination of medical records is pending to confirm the cause of death. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.
The facts surrounding the confrontation and shooting are under investigation by the Sheriff’s Homicide unit. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
