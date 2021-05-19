FATAL BORDER PATROL SHOOTING IN CAMPO

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

May 19, 2021 (Campo) – A San Diego man has died after being shot following a pursuit by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Silvestre Vargas Estrada, 26, was driving a vehicle with two men as passengers during the pursuit on May 14 shortly before 10 p.m. According to Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s homicide unit, “The pursuit ended in a gas station parking lot at the intersection of State Route 94 and Buckman Springs Road in Campo. A confrontation ensued, resulting in three agents discharging their firearms.”

Estrada suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the Medical Examiner, though an examination of medical records is pending to confirm the cause of death. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.