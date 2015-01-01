Fatal hit-and-run crash in Lemon Grove

East County News Service East County News Service

Oct. 27, 2025 (Lemon Grove) -- An early-morning, multi-vehicle crash Sunday, Oct. 26 on state Route 125 claimed the life of a San Diego man and left several others injured, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 4:28 a.m. on Sunday, a Nissan Sentra driven by an unidentified individual, was traveling northbound just south of Spring Street with a 26-year-old male passenger from San Diego. At the same time, a 35-year-old man from Maryland had parked his 2007 Mercedes E350 on the right shoulder of stare Route 125 near Spring Street, accompanied by two female passengers.

For reasons still being investigated, the Nissan veered onto the shoulder and struck the rear of the Mercedes, pushing it forward. The Nissan then came to a stop in the northbound lanes, obstructing traffic. A 33-year-old San Diego woman driving a 2022 Ford Edge northbound was unable to avoid the disabled Nissan and collided with it. The impact forced both vehicles into the center median.

Emergency personnel attempted to save those involved, but the 26-year-old passenger in the Nissan died at the scene. One other passenger from the Nissan fled on foot and remains unidentified. The driver and passenger of the Mercedes and the driver of the Ford driver all sustained minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Authorities have not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The CHP's El Cajon area office is urging anyone with information to come forward.