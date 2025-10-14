Fatal motorcycle crash in Julian kills Jamul man

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (Julian) – A Jamul man, 49 died at the scene of a collision in Julian on October 12. He was driving a Yamaha R6 motorcycle that crossed a double yellow line, colliding head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained no injuries. This is an ongoing investigation; drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Maintaining your lane is not just about following the rules; it is about safe driving. Stay centered, stay alert, and stay focused. Let’s stay committed to protecting lives.” said Captain Monteagudo. 

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons