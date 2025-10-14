Fatal motorcycle crash in Julian kills Jamul man

East County News Service

October 14, 2025 (Julian) – A Jamul man, 49 died at the scene of a collision in Julian on October 12. He was driving a Yamaha R6 motorcycle that crossed a double yellow line, colliding head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado towing a travel trailer.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained no injuries. This is an ongoing investigation; drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Maintaining your lane is not just about following the rules; it is about safe driving. Stay centered, stay alert, and stay focused. Let’s stay committed to protecting lives.” said Captain Monteagudo.