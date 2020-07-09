FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION IN EL CAJON

East County News Service East County News Service

July 9, 2020 (El Cajon) – An elderly man was struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North Second Street in El Cajon. He was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital by Heartland Fire Department medics, but died at the hospital.

According to Lt. Jason Taub with the El Cajon Police Department, a preliminary investigation and interviewing witnesses indicates that a silver Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on North Second in the left-hand turn lane, when the pedestrian was “illegally crossing from west to east between stopped vehicles. The driver of the Ford had a green light and the pedestrian stepped in front of his moving vehicle and was struck.”

The driver of the Ford remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with investigators. At this point in the investigation, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this collision to call (619) 579-3311.