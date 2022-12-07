FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

December 7, 2022 (El Cajon) - Last night, El Cajon Police officers and paramedics responded to 724 Fletcher Parkway to assist in a call of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Police officers arrived and found a man unconscious in the roadway. The man was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the 89-year-old man is known. However, his name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the 2014 Kia Optima that struck the man remained on scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation. At this point in the investigation, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the collision to call (619) 579-3311. They would also like to remind those who walk at night to obey all traffic control devices, only cross the street at designated, controlled intersections and wear bright or light colored clothing for visibility.