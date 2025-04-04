FATAL ROLLOVER CRASH ON STATE ROUTE 94 IN LEMON GROVE

East County News Service

April 4, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – A Spring Valley man, 77, has died of injuries sustained in a collision on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove near Massachusetts Ave. shortly after 5 a.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected onto the highway after the 1999 Ford Expedition SUV he was driving westbound veered across traffic lanes and struck a Ford 150 pickup truck, according to Officer Jasmine Lopez with the California Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford Expedition to overturn on the roadway. The Ford F-150 was forced over the center divider concrete wall and came to rest on State Route 94 eastbound.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was transported to Sharp Mercy Hospital with major injuries, and later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 23-year-old man from El Cajon, was uninjured. This is an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.