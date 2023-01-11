FATAL STABBING IN LEMON GROVE

By Miriam Raftery

January 11, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – A man has died of stab wounds received during a fight in Lemon Grove last night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a report of people fighting in the 7700 block of North Avenue. Arriving on scene, deputies detained several individuals and found a man around 45 to 50 years old with an apparent stab wound in his lower torso.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital where despite efforts by hospital staff, he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's Homicide investigators are trying to identify the level of involvement between the detained subjects and the victim. At this point the victim's identity has not been confirmed. The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.