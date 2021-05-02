FATAL TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION IN DOWNTOWN EL CAJON

East County News Service East County News Service

May 2, 2021 (El Cajon) — El Cajon Police Department seeks witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred yesterday morning around 7:29 a.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Avocado Blvd.

The driver of a grey Volkswagen beetle was ejected onto the roadway and was unconscious when officers arrived. The officers and witnesses attempted CPR until heartland Fire personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found the Volkswagen ran a red light while traveling west on East Main Street and was struck by a burgundy Nissan traveling north on Avocado. The Nissan, which had a green light, then struck a power box attached to a restaurant.

The Nissan driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision & the investigation is on-going, according to a press release from ECPD.