FATALITY CRASH ON I-8 CAUSES LONG TRAFFIC DELAYS IN ALPINE

January 4, 2021 (Alpine) – The driver of a blue Peterbuilt truck towing a double-axle flatbed Fontaine trailer was killed in an accident this afternoon on I-8 east of Dunbar Lane in Alpine. All but one lane remains closed and a SIG Alert has been issued due to traffic delays of an hour or more.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, the as yet unidentified man applied the brakes and a load of steel sheet pile beams shifted forward, penetrating the back of the truck and impaling the driver.

Law enforcement and fire personnel responded to the crash, but unfortunately the driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. The medical examiner has been notified and will take possession of the deceased. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and no other vehicles appear to be involved. The investigation is ongoing.