FATHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED MURDER OF BABY IN SPRING VALLEY

By Miriam Raftery

February 19, 2025 (Spring Valley) – David Ruiz, 22, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies today for the murder of his newborn son.

Responding to a 1:20 p.m. report of battery at a home on Sacramento Avenue in Spring Valley, San Miguel Firefighters arrived at 1:26 p.m., followed closely by Sheriff’s deputies from the Rancho San Diego station. “Firefighters discovered a newborn male infant unconscious on the living room floor, suffering from apparent trauma to his head. Tragically, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene,” says Lieutenant Michael Krugh.

The biological father, 22-year-old David Ruiz, was taken into custody and will be charged with the murder of his newborn son.

The motivation and circumstances surrounding this tragic homicide are still unclear. Sheriff's Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the facts of the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.