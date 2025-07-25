FBI AND LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS ARREST MEMBERS OF MEXICAN MAFIA PRISON GANG

East County News Service

July 25, 2025 (San Diego) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in San Diego and its law enforcement partners yesterday arrested five people believed to be associated with the Mexican Mafia prison gang, the latest in string of related arrests and indictments.

The latest five suspects have been indicted for allegedly running an illegal gambling establishment, money laundering, and importing methamphetamine.

Officers seized firearms, illicit proceeds, methamphetamine in amounts for distribution, and electronics.

"Removing violent criminals from our streets and seizing their resources is a top priority for the FBI and paramount to our mission of protecting the American people,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the San Diego Field Office. “Today’s successful operation is another example of what we can accomplish by working closely with our law enforcement partners on the shared goal of safer communities.”

Multiple FBI divisions were involved in the operation, including the San Diego Field Office – Imperial County Resident Agency, FBI Los Angeles, and FBI SWAT. Other agencies involved including ATF Los Angeles - El Centro Office, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team, the United States Marshals Service, and other law enforcement partners which conducted court authorized law enforcement activity related to an ongoing investigation involving the Mexican Mafia criminal enterprise.

Since the start of this extensive investigation, the FBI, ATF, ICSO, and other law enforcement partner agencies have executed a number of search warrants and seized U.S. currency, drugs, firearms, electronics, and gambling machines.

So far, 16 subjects associated with the Mexican Mafia have been indicted and or arrested on federal charges, including alleged drug trafficking and importation, weapons offenses, money laundering, and operating an illegal gambling business.