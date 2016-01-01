FBI offering reward for information about assault and robbery in Jacumba

Sept. 26, 2025 (Jacumba) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on the individual or individuals who shot at and robbed four hikers, injuring one, earlier this year in Jacumba.

The FBI's San Diego Field Office , Imperial County Resident Agency, in coordination with federal law enforcement partners, is offering the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) who in January committed assault and armed robbery on four hikers near the United States/Mexico International Border.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at about 10:37 a.m., four hikers were shot at and robbed at gunpoint by two unknown Hispanic male subjects approximately 1,000 feet from the U.S./Mexico international border.

At that time, the unknown subjects began shooting in the direction of the hikers, hitting one of the hikers. The unknown subjects then approached the hikers and stole their valuables while holding them at gunpoint. The injured hiker suffered non-lethal injuries.

Initial reports from the attack as reported by a Jan. 23 U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release that a U.S. citizen and a Canadian citizen were robbed and attacked by armed suspected Mexican cartel terrorists in the Jacumba wilderness.

The reports said that El Centro Sector Communications received a call from the Imperial County Sherriff’s Office 911 Dispatch with information about a man had been shot and needed assistance in the El Centro Sector area of responsibility. U.S. Border Patrol agents were dispatched to the area, where they encountered a group of hikers who reported part of their group had been attacked by armed individuals.

Two of the hikers, one U.S. citizen and one Canadian citizen, told officials that they were approached by two armed individuals and were commanded to move toward the armed men. When the hikers refused to follow the armed subjects’ commands, the assailants fired a volley of shots toward the hikers, striking one victim in the leg.

The assailants then approached the downed hiker and his Canadian companion, and robbed them of their cell phones and backpacks.

About an hour later, Mountain Disrupt Unit, Border Patrol Tactical Unit, Border Patrol Search Trauma, and Rescue agents infiltrated to the area, locating the injured victim and stabilizing him.

Agents created a protective perimeter and extracted the victim via U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations San Diego. The victim was transferred to Reach Air Ambulance and flown to Sharp Medical Center in San Diego for treatment.

BORTAC and BORSTAR agents maintained a secure perimeter and tracked the assailants back to the border where they returned to Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding the location of individual(s) allegedly involved in this assault and armed robbery incident is urged to contact their local FBI field office , nearest United States embassy or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov . All information can be submitted anonymously.

“The FBI will not stop until we find the individuals responsible for this violent crime on these innocent hikers,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office.

“No one should ever fear being shot at and robbed at gunpoint -- regardless of where they are. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will put all our collective investigative resources behind locating and apprehending those responsible to ensure justice is served.”

A press release from the FBI said that all charges are merely accusations and that individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.