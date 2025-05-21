FBI SAN DIEGO SEEKS “BLUE GLOVE BANDIT” IN EL CAJON BANK ROBBERY

Source:  FBI San Diego

May 21, 2025 (El Cajon) —The FBI San Diego’s Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man behind a bank robbery in El Cajon, dubbed “The Blue Glove Bandit”.

The robbery occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1235 Avocado Avenue, El Cajon, CA. During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank, approached the counter, and grabbed a customer, using him as a hostage. The suspect then demanded the teller give him money.

Employees complied out of fear the suspect would hurt the customer. The suspect fled on foot with approximately $547, heading northbound towards the intersection of Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue. The suspect did not display any weapon but implied he had a firearm with him. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a white adult male, approximately 6’0” tall, approximately 200 pounds, with an average/thin build. During the robbery, the suspect wore a black zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans, black/white sneakers, sunglasses, a black face mask and blue latex gloves.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-888-580-8477. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the San Diego Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.

 


Hmmm...

Submitted by on

Tough to identify this person in the photos. Hopefully area surveillance cameras will record an unmasked version. Must have been quite unnerving for everyone involved, especially the patron who was accosted and used as a human shield. All that drama for so little money, and a potentially lengthy prison sentence...

