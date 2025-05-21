FBI SAN DIEGO SEEKS “BLUE GLOVE BANDIT” IN EL CAJON BANK ROBBERY

Source: FBI San Diego

May 21, 2025 (El Cajon) —The FBI San Diego’s Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man behind a bank robbery in El Cajon, dubbed “The Blue Glove Bandit”.

The robbery occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1235 Avocado Avenue, El Cajon, CA. During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank, approached the counter, and grabbed a customer, using him as a hostage. The suspect then demanded the teller give him money.

Employees complied out of fear the suspect would hurt the customer. The suspect fled on foot with approximately $547, heading northbound towards the intersection of Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue. The suspect did not display any weapon but implied he had a firearm with him. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a white adult male, approximately 6’0” tall, approximately 200 pounds, with an average/thin build. During the robbery, the suspect wore a black zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans, black/white sneakers, sunglasses, a black face mask and blue latex gloves.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-888-580-8477. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the San Diego Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.