FEATURE SPEAKERS FROM NY LIBERTY AND SD PADRES DISCUSS EMPOWERING WOMEN IN SPORTS

Source: AAUW

February 9, 2025 (La Mesa/El Cajon) - March 8, 2025, is the La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women's monthly meeting featuring Hannah Plackowski (left), Account Executive from the San Diego Padres and Sarah Cloutier, Executive Assistant to the CEO of the New York Liberty discussing empowering women in sports.

From the Bay Area, Hannah Plackowski grew up playing competitive soccer. She closed out her soccer-playing years at Cañada Community College before transferring to the University of California, Santa Barbara, to pursue a degree in Economics. During her time there, she was involved in the Sports Management Program. That experience inspired her to seek a job in sports after graduation.

In June 2021 she began her career with the San Diego Padres. She started as a Representative in Inside Sales and, after five months, was promoted to the Membership Development team as an Account Executive. During her first year, she sold about $1,000,000 in season tickets and was part of the first-ever Padres sales team to sell out all the club’s season tickets and launch a season ticket waitlist. In recognition of her efforts, she was named the department’s Rookie of the Year.

At the end of the 2022 season, Hannah made a lateral move to the Group Tickets & Hospitality team. During her first year, the department finished #1 in Major League Baseball, selling more group and hospitality tickets than every other team.

Sarah Cloutier (right) is currently the Executive Assistant to the CEO for the 2024 WNBA Champions, New York Liberty. Her responsibilities include managing the schedule and communications of the CEO, processing expenses for Liberty, logistical operations, and many other jobs she can get her hands on. Sarah started this role upon graduating with her Master’s in Sports Business from NYU in May 2024. While in graduate school, Sarah interned for the Brooklyn Nets in Public Relations and was the Director of Basketball Operations for the 2024 NCAA Division III Champions, NYU Women’s Basketball. During her undergraduate career, she played NCAA Division II basketball for Daemen University, majoring in Business Administration, also specializing in Sports Management, and minoring in Human Resources. Originally from San Diego, California, Sarah aspires to continue her career working in women’s basketball and further advancing the sport to new levels.

Regular monthly La Mesa-El Cajon Branch meetings are open to the public and are held in King Hall at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd. in La Mesa. Check the branch website for further details. AAUW La Mesa-El Cajon (CA) Branch

La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been engaged in “equity for all” efforts since the 1950’s and is one of the largest branches in the state. AAUW empowers women and girls by advocating for more women in leadership positions, closing the gender pay gap and preventing sexual harassment and discrimination. We support girls entering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers. We use research, education, and advocacy at the national, state, and branch levels to accomplish these goals. For more information about this organization, go to www.lamesaelcajon-ca.aauw.net. New members are always welcome and do not need to be invited to attend a meeting.