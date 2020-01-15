FEBRUARY CONCERT TO FEATURE UNUSUAL MUSICAL INSTRUMENT: THE CHAPMAN STICK

By Chuck Carter By Chuck Carter

January 15, 2020 (San Diego) -- The February 9th concert presented by Second Sunday Community Concerts at Mission Trails Church (4880 Zion Ave., San Diego) will be local musician Tom Griesgraber, a graduate of the renowned Berklee College of Music, playing the Chapman Stick. The free concert will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chapman Stick looks like a wide guitar neck--without the guitar body. The Chapman Stick usually has 12 strings, six guitar strings and six bass strings. The strings are "tapped" rather than plucked. Griesgraber was proficient on electric guitar before deciding to master the Chapman Stick. He also uses some of the electronics favored by musicians playing the electric guitar including the "looper" and synth pedals that give him more sonic choices.

Griesgraber is one of the world's most respected and active performers on the Stick. He has toured the US and Europe with drummer Jerry Marotta as the duo Marotta/Griesgraber, and been the opening act for hosts of well known musicians. He has toured the United States, western Europe, Mexico and Canada.

To date, Griesgraber has released seven CD's (two CD's with Bert Lams, two CD's with his band, Agent 22, two solo albums and a collaboration with drummer Jerry Marotta).

If the unusual sight of the Chapman Stick doesn't draw you in, the music will. Tom's sound blends jazz, rock and pop and musical textures of the world.