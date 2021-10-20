FEDERAL JUDGE ISSUES JUDGEMENT FOR CAJON VALLEY IN SUIT FILED BY TRUSTEE BARTO

By Miriam Raftery
October 20, 2021 (El Cajon) – U.S. District Court Judge William Hayes has issued an order ruling on behalf of the Cajon Valley Union School District and dismissed a lawsuit filed against the district in 2019 by Trustee Jill Barto.
Barto declined comment. Her attorney, Michael Aguirre, told ECM, “We are appealing,” but did not elaborate.
Barto’s suit, filed against Superintendent David Miyashiro and four trustees in addition to the district, alleged that her civil rights were violated by Miyashiro and others after she questioned his use of district funds and travel at district expense, as well as a contract awarded to board president Tamara Otero’s son.
Barto’s suit further alleged that the Superintendent and board members conspired to retaliate against her in violation of her First Amendment constitutional rights, preventing her from fully representing constituents by barring her from visits to school sites and participation in events, conferences, and board committees. Barto has served on the board for 27 years.
However, in his Oct. 8 ruling, Judge Hayes found that Barto did not provide evidence to prove that board members committed the alleged actions as part of official district policy or violated federal law. The judge also indicated that Barto’s case did not demonstrate that Miyashiro had been granted authority to take the alleged actions against her.
The Cajon Valley district issued a statement praising the judge’s decision. The statement indicates that students, families and communities served by the district “can continue to expect that the board, superintendent, teachers, and administrators will remain dedicated to a safe environment free from harassment, to proper stewardship and oversight of district funds, and to providing an excellent education.”
Comments
In defense of U.S. District Court Judge William Hayes
When Paul Cruze demanded School Board member Otero's resignation, he was angry. Also, i don't think they opened sealed bids either. I just don't think THAT sort of thing happens, not around here. But there is a lot more, A LOT more, than just those two things, to take into account.
The evidence on opening sealed bids is flimsy
A winning handwritten bid from someone on the board's family but not living at home anymore family is not proof that they looked real quick
Under penalty of perjury
My comments on this article are not only true to the best of my knowlege, but with the exception of the Mike Aguirre comment (he wanted to take over power plants thru emminent domain, that terrified me), TRUE.
Coverups sometimes work
Sorry they deleted the tape. We asked for it a few days after the meeting; even i think had the words "public records request" although that shouldn't be necessary. They came back a few weeks later, they deleted it. I guess Cajon Valley Union School District doesn't know about Oracle or Amazon or Microsoft or even a free SoundCloud account. Yeah they were saying some really mean things, against her, against parents. To review the tape, you had to come into their office and couldn't bring in a pen and paper- it's really suspicious.
Otero construction contract
There was not conclusive proof that School Board member Tamara Otero's co struction contract used insider info to calculate their bid.
Most school board members dont have a brother bidding on their district's contracts though. It was a very serious charge. I think though, the woman at the district, if she is mad, i would ask her to consider the source of her irritation though. Most electeds care about even a perceived conflict of interest and she put that district employee in that, i dont know if i want to call it a conspiracy theory, although it was suspicious, but i think if her brother in law or son or whoever is bidding she shouldnt be on the school board with access to inside info or at a very minimum not lie about it. We typically frown on lying, or at least pre-Trump we did.
Do we need new law to protect Jill?
I would hope what Cajon Valley Union School District did to Jill is illegal. Do we need new laws? Arg- i don't want new laws unless necessary.
I'm pretty sure they violated this woman's civil rights. I've never liked Mike Aguirre; i think she needs a new lawyer. Do we need a GoFundMe for decent legal counsel or to lobby for new laws?
Cruel and unusual punishment is in the Constitution. Sadly i don't think what they did to her is very atypical though, does that disqualify it as not against the law? I've reviewed the case and heard off the record info; it's definitely not not against the law.
Oh the Judge must not have spoken with you Miriam
"Judge Hayes found that Barto did not provide evidence to prove that board members committed the alleged actions as part of official district policy or violated federal law." Isn't all this like public record? Couldn't the Judge just have googled it?
not right