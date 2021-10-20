FEDERAL JUDGE ISSUES JUDGEMENT FOR CAJON VALLEY IN SUIT FILED BY TRUSTEE BARTO

By Miriam Raftery

October 20, 2021 (El Cajon) – U.S. District Court Judge William Hayes has issued an order ruling on behalf of the Cajon Valley Union School District and dismissed a lawsuit filed against the district in 2019 by Trustee Jill Barto.

Barto declined comment. Her attorney, Michael Aguirre, told ECM, “We are appealing,” but did not elaborate.

Barto’s suit, filed against Superintendent David Miyashiro and four trustees in addition to the district, alleged that her civil rights were violated by Miyashiro and others after she questioned his use of district funds and travel at district expense, as well as a contract awarded to board president Tamara Otero’s son.

Barto’s suit further alleged that the Superintendent and board members conspired to retaliate against her in violation of her First Amendment constitutional rights, preventing her from fully representing constituents by barring her from visits to school sites and participation in events, conferences, and board committees. Barto has served on the board for 27 years.

However, in his Oct. 8 ruling, Judge Hayes found that Barto did not provide evidence to prove that board members committed the alleged actions as part of official district policy or violated federal law. The judge also indicated that Barto’s case did not demonstrate that Miyashiro had been granted authority to take the alleged actions against her.

The Cajon Valley district issued a statement praising the judge’s decision. The statement indicates that students, families and communities served by the district “can continue to expect that the board, superintendent, teachers, and administrators will remain dedicated to a safe environment free from harassment, to proper stewardship and oversight of district funds, and to providing an excellent education.”