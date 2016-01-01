Federal jury convicts Sheriff's deputy of excessive force, violating inmate's civil rights

Inmate suffered head and spinal injuries after being smashed head first into wall, left bleeding in cell without medical attention

East County News Service

December 13, 2025 (San Diego) -- San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah Manuyag Flores was convicted by a federal jury yesterday of violating the civil rights of a man in pretrial custody at the San Diego Central Courthouse by using excessive force that caused serious injuries, writing a false report to cover up his illegal actions. Sentencing is scheduled for April 1, 2026.

The jury deliberated for two hours before finding Flores guilty on both counts against him, including that Flores deprived the victim – identified as 57-year-old J.P. – of his right to due process of law under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, and of falsifying a record in a federal investigation.

According to evidence presented at trial, Flores was assigned to the Court Services Bureau at the San Diego Central Courthouse on August 29, 2024, and was escorting J.P. to a holding cell following a court hearing. J.P.’s legs were chained, and his hands were cross-chained to his waist. At one point, Flores grabbed the back of J.P.’s shirt with both hands and pushed him faster down the hallway leading to the holding cell. When Flores and J.P. arrived at the open door to the holding cell, Flores forcefully shoved J.P. into the cell from behind with both hands, causing J.P. to fly across the cell, smash headfirst into the wall on the far side, and collapse to the ground.

Flores stated, “What? Nothing happened,” to another deputy as the door to the cell closed. He then walked away, failing to provide medical aid to J.P., and then also failed to immediately report the incident to his supervisor and prepare an official report, all of which are violations of the San Diego Sheriff’s Office’s Use of Force Policy.

According to the indictment, another deputy found J.P. over two hours later lying in the same position in his holding cell with a head wound and a pool of blood on the floor. As a result of Flores’ actions, J.P. suffered a spinal injury for which he underwent surgery and remained hospitalized for months.

More than an hour after J.P. was discovered in his holding cell, Flores falsely claimed in an incident report that “no force was used” in placing J.P. into the cell, though he knew that he had, indeed, used force against the detainee.

U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon said the verdict “ makes one thing unmistakably clear: the badge does not excuse brutality. When an officer abuses power and inflicts harm on someone in their custody, it is a crime — and this office will hold them accountable.”

Mark Dargis, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Diego Field Office, said, “Law enforcement officers are not above the law—they uphold it, and will be held accountable for any actions they take not in line with their sworn duty to protect and serve the public. Today’s conviction confirms the FBI and our law enforcement partners will not stand for anyone who tarnishes the badge and reputations of those who lawfully protect our communities.”

Flores was placed on administrative leave as soon as the San Diego County Sheriff's Office learned about the August 2024 incident.

The Sheriff's Office conducted its own internal investigation. The findings led Sheriff's investigators to believe criminal actions occurred. The Sheriff's Office then presented the case to state and federal authorities for prosecution.

Flores began working with the Sheriff's Office in November 2021. He became a deputy in February 2023. He is currently suspended without pay, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s department on Friday.

"As the Sheriff, I will continue working to ensure a culture does not exist where deputies believe this behavior is tolerated," said Sheriff Kelly Martinez. "I hold our value of compassion as core to who we are. There is no excuse for any deputy to use excessive force. Any Sheriff's employee who violates the law or policy will be held accountable."