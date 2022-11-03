FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LEADERS URGE PROTECTION AGAINST VIRUS TRIO

By Katie Cadiao, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by James Kecskes

November 3, 2022 (San Diego) - The County, with local and federal partners, hosted a joint press conference today to remind San Diegans they can take charge of protecting themselves and their families against a trio of respiratory illnesses that are circulating in the community this season.

In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the County is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Flu cases rose by 1,198 last week and have now hit 3,735 to date, compared to 265 cases at this time last year.

Flu cases typically do not peak until December at which time RSV begins to increase. While not an officially reportable disease, regional RSV cases reached 1,020 through October, compared with 407 for the same period last year.

The County is applying some of the strategies developed during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep San Diegans safe.

“We know and have witnessed how diseases can have a disproportionate impact, especially in communities of color,” said Vice Chair Nora Vargas, County Board of Supervisors. “Our county has greatly expanded outreach and implemented innovative strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m committed to ensuring our communities have equitable access to resources such as vaccinations, treatment, and accurate information to protect their health and safety.”

Responding to these three viruses is not unique to San Diego. Many other areas around the nation are currently also experiencing a spike in flu and RSV cases.

“Here’s the good news. We know everything it takes to keep us safe during the triple threat, and we also have the tools the medicines, the know-how to address that triple threat,” said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Here’s the challenging news. Will everyone listen?”

Supporting Local Providers

Local public health officials, with strong support from the state and federal government, are fully engaged in supporting the already overburdened medical system to ensure everyone has access to the necessary resources.

“We are fortunate in San Diego County to be able to draw upon the strength of a collaborative network of healthcare providers and long-standing relationships with state and federal leaders who understand our unique region and ensure we have the resources to provide equitable care and support,” said Nick Macchione, director of County Health and Human Services Agency.

County health officials are collaborating with regional medical providers to support their response to the recent influx in illnesses.

“Healthcare providers are experiencing the effects of these viruses right now in regional medical centers and clinics across our bi-national region,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “UC San Diego Health was an early leader nationally in COVID response due to its medical expertise and innovative partnerships with researchers, business and community leaders and government agencies. Leveraging the valuable lessons learned from the pandemic, I am confident San Diego will continue to be a model city for public health response through cooperation, transparency and the willingness to share resources.”

Get Vaccinated

Vaccinations are a proven strategy for protecting community health and preparing for a potentially challenging flu season.

“Seeing a large number of flu cases this early in the flu season typically means flu activity is going to be sustained and possibly more severe,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “If more viruses are circulating in the community, healthy people are at a higher risk of getting infected, so this year more than ever, it is critical to get vaccinated.”

Both the flu and COVID vaccine take two weeks to become fully effective, so people should get both shots as soon as possible.