Feeding San Diego expands emergency food assistance to federal workers and Cal Fresh recipients during ongoing government shutdown

As the shutdown continues, the hunger relief non-profit is preparing for a massive surge in need with the delay of November CalFresh benefits

Source: Feeding San Diego

October 23, 2025 (San Diego) - As the government shutdown enters the fourth week, Feeding San Diego has expanded food assistance services to federal workers impacted by the loss in pay, including the over 110,000 members of the military that call San Diego home.

Now, it’s preparing for another surge in need with the announcement that CalFresh benefits will be delayed should the government shutdown go on after today. More than 400,000 San Diegans receive CalFresh benefits and will experience an interruption in funds loaded onto their EBT cards.

As November 1 approaches, people in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the non-profit's Find Food Map on its website to find a food distribution nearby. Feeding San Diego partners with hundreds of nonprofits, faith-based partners and schools to provide food distributions throughout the county. Many are open to anyone in need without requirements.

For federal workers seeking assistance, the Feeding San Diego Marketplace, located at the Feeding San Diego headquarters in Sorrento Valley (9477 Waples St. Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92121), is expanding its hours to accommodate federal workers in need of food assistance. People are asked to bring their government employee or contractor ID when they come by on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to noon.

In addition to expanded hours at the Marketplace, the organization is also providing additional food to existing military partners, non-profits like Support the Enlisted Project and Courage to Call, and hosting one-off large-scale food distributions for TSA employees, active-duty members of the military on Camp Pendleton, at military housing complexes, and for veterans in partnership with VFW locations.

“From the onset of the shutdown, Feeding San Diego and its partners have remained steadfast in ensuring a critical safety net for federal employees affected by this crisis,” said Bob Kamensky, CEO of Feeding San Diego and retired U.S. Navy veteran. “We are coordinating with government organizations to distribute food on military bases, extending Marketplace hours for federal workers, and providing additional food to our partners. Each day of delay intensifies the hardship families face. Now with CalFresh benefits potentially being delayed, our concern about meeting the growing demand has become even more urgent.”

Since the government shutdown began on October 1, Feeding San Diego has supported about 2,000 additional households with emergency food assistance. This emergency response is on par with the work Feeding San Diego does to respond to natural disasters and public health emergencies, because the economic impact of the shutdown has the potential to further exacerbate food insecurity for families living on low incomes.

The non-profit is the only Feeding America partner food bank in the region. It is already serving over 188,000 households every month. Compared to this time last year, Feeding San Diego has seen a 30% increase in demand for hunger-relief services. ABOUT FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue. Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from local and national food donors before it goes to waste and gets it to people facing hunger in San Diego County. It is the only Feeding America partner food bank in the region. Last year, the hunger-relief organization provided more than 31 million meals to children, families, seniors, college students, military families, and veterans in partnership with a network of more than 350 local charities, schools, colleges, faith communities, healthcare providers, and meal sites. It operates a multitude of hunger-relief and food programs countywide that support people facing hunger with food assistance or resources. Last year, 90% percent of the food distributed by Feeding San Diego was rescued, allowing high-quality food to be redirected instead of going to waste. By diverting more than 32.6 million pounds of food from the landfill each year and using it to feed people facing hunger, Feeding San Diego helps avert 28,986 metric tons of CO2 from being emitted, protecting people and the planet. Every $1 donated helps provide two meals to people facing hunger. To get involved with Feeding San Diego and learn more about its mission, visit feedingsandiego.org. Get daily updates on social media by following @feedingsandiego on Instagram.