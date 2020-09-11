FEEDING SAN DIEGO RESPONDS TO VALLEY FIRE BY DOUBLING AMOUNT OF DRY GOODS AVAILABLE AT EAST COUNTY MOBILE PANTRIES

Source: Feeding San Diego

September 11, 2020 (San Diego) - To assist those facing hardship and disruption to daily life caused by the massive Valley Fire, Feeding San Diego, whose mission is to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue, will increase the amount of food available at its East County mobile pantries located in Alpine, Campo, Descanso, Jacumba and Potrero.

Since the Valley Fire broke out in East County on September 6, hundreds have been affected by evacuations, road closures and other disruptions to everyday life, preventing residents from going to the grocery store and causing financial hardship. Feeding San Diego is here to help, providing food assistance as families look to rebuild.

Feeding San Diego’s established mobile pantries help the organization reach underserved and vulnerable populations in rural areas, which is essential year-round but even more so during fire season. While these programs are usually held as farmer’s market-style distributions, each site now operates with a drive-through or walk through model due to the COVID-19 crisis. They are held on a twice monthly basis and are available to anyone in need.

“Many of the East County communities are food deserts and residents already struggle to access fresh food,” says Dana Henderson, Director of Programs at Feeding San Diego. “Natural disasters like wildfires exacerbate this problem. By doubling the amount of food available at our distributions, we are hopeful we can help the large number of people who are displaced as the fire continues.”

East County Mobile Pantry Sites Dates and Times:

Alpine First Baptist Church of Alpine Wednesday, Sept 16 8:30 to 9:30 AM 1912 Arnold Way Alpine, CA 91901 Campo Mountain Health & Community Services Monday, September 14 12:00 to 1:00 PM 976 Sheridan Road Campo, CA 91906 Descanso Descanso Branch Library Thursday, September 17 9:00 to 10:00 AM 9545 River Drive Descanso, CA 91916 Jacumba Monday, September 14 9:00 to 10:00 AM 44600 Old Highway 80 Jacumba, CA 91934 Potrero Thursday, September 17 12:00 to 1:00 PM 24954 Potrero Valley Road Potrero, CA 91963

To find a food distribution across all of San Diego County, visit feedingsandiego.org/get-help.

ABOUT FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue. Established in 2007, Feeding San Diego is the leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County and the only Feeding America affiliate in the region. Feeding San Diego provides more than 26 million meals every year to children, families, seniors, college students, military families, veterans, and people facing homelessness in partnership with a network of 300 local charities, schools, faith communities, meal sites, and food pantries. To learn more about Feeding San Diego and how to help, visit feedingsandiego.org.