Feeling thirsty? Find refreshing and organic beverages at R&B Tea in San Carlos

By Heidi Hope

January 24, 2026 (San Diego) - R&B Tea is a new boba shop located in San Diego’s San Carlos community. R&B Tea delivers a fun and rejuvenating aura through the upbeat music, warm welcome from the workers, exciting paintings on the wall along with a variety of significant drinks made from fresh and organic ingredients.

Boba, often called bubble tea, is a sweet tea mixed with milk featuring tapioca balls, often flavored with fruit or syrup.

From milk tea/cream series to pure milk, fresh tea, yoghurt series leading to coffee, stormy series, lemonade, sparkling, frosty fruit milk and tea series to fresh fruit tea, R&B provides diverse drink options to enjoy and customize through balancing sugar and ice level and add-ons such as boba, cheese cream, jelly and more. Yummy!

As a boba lover, I have been excited at the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing boba drink after a long day at school. Thanks to R&B, I have discovered my two new favorite boba milk teas, which are Oreo Milk Tea and Chocolate Black Milk Tea with boba in both. Oreo Milk Tea consists of creamy milk tea and Oreo cookie bites blended together with crunchy Oreo bites. Chocolate Black Milk Tea comes with a combination of rich chocolate and strong black tea as a treat.

I have always enjoyed adding boba into my milk tea, because I really love the sweet and chewy boba, along with the balance of ice and sugar, and the unique distinctiveness of each ingredient within the whole tea. I appreciate that I could taste and recognize each flavor from each sip of the milk tea, which is delicious.

Additionally, R&B Tea also provides some creative snacks to fully complement the whole treat, such as Bubble Waffle that comes with chocolate sauce and either condensed milk or caramel sauce, along with croffle (croissant waffle) and otter pop.

Some other milk tea options are Taro Milk Tea, Jasmine Green Milk Tea and Horchata Milk Tea and many more. The Pure Milk Series comes with Horchata, Mango Matcha Latte, Strawberry Horchata and Strawberry Matcha Latte. Fresh Tea Series brings to you Assam Black Tea, Jasmine Green Tea, Oolong Tea and more. The Yogurt Series delivers all yogurt drinks with fresh fruits, such as strawberry, mango, peach, lychee and dragonfruit.

Furthermore, the Lemonade Series consists of lemonades of all kinds, such as Brazilian, dragonfruit mango and strawberry. The Sparking Series brightens up your day with Kumquat Sparkling, Dragonfruit, Mango, Lychee, Passionfruit, Peach and Strawberry. The Frosty Fruit Milk Tea series further diversifies the milk tea choices with Mango Milk Tea, Strawberry, Peach, Passionfruit and Lychee. Lastly, the famous Stormy Series gives you many slushies with cheese cream. Some well-known options are Taro, Chocolate Oreo, Avocado, Coconut and so many more…

Most importantly, I deeply appreciate the friendly and engaging customer service of the workers, along with the options to self-check out via the kiosk in addition to ordering upfront. I would love to return to enjoy sipping my favorite boba milk teas again, also try out their Bubble Waffle and Otter Pop. I am excited to discover how yummy they will be to enjoy with my favorite Oreo Milk Tea Boba.

This R&B Tea I frequent is located in San Carlos ats 8872 Navajo Rd Unit A, San Diego. They also provide options for online pickup and delivery orders.

R&B Tea shop is a nice place for a quick organic beverage for refreshment after a long day at school or work, or simply a fun date with your other half and hang out with friends.

You can check out the full menu at https://www.rbteausa.com/menu.php. Their Instagram accounts are @r&bteausa and @r&bteasancarlos.