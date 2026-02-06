Felon arrested in Spring Valley on drug and weapons charges

East County News Service

February 6, 2026 (Spring Valley) – Shortly before 1:30 a.m. yesterday, Sheriff’s deputies from the Rancho San Diego station found a vehicle illegally parked in the1000 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley with several people inside. Deputies discovered that the driver, Dominique Lewis, was a convicted felon on parole.

They found him in possession of a loaded concealed gun and an illegal narcotic, says Sergeant Bryson Benavente.

Lewis was arrested on multiple criminal charges related to the illegal narcotic and weapon possession. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The remaining individuals in the vehicle were released from the scene with a warning for illegal parking.