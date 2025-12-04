Fiery crash in Ranchita kills girl, 8, injures seven others

East County News Service

December 4, 2025 (Ranchita) – An 8-year-old girl has died and seven other people injured, including children, in a multi-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon, November 30 on San Felipe Road south of Montezuma Valley Road. Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Dozens of first responders worked rapidly to extricate, treat, and transport the patients, including one in CPR status,” Cal Fire posted on Facebook, along with photos of the deadly crash that occurred near the San Diego County Sheriff’s substation in Ranchita shortly after 3 p.m.

According to CHP Captain M. Monteagudo, a Toyota Tacoma driven by an Oceanside man, 25, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry carrying a family of five from Yuma. Unable to regain control, the Tacoma then struck the right side of a Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by an Escondido man with five passengers, including an adult woman, three teenagers and a 6-year-old girl.

The Tacoma overturned and erupted into flames. The Tacoma’s driver and a male passenger, 24, were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

The driver and front passenger of the Toyota Camry were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

Three rear passengers of the Toyota Camry were transported to Rady’s Children’s Hospital with major injuries: boys ages 4 and 5, and the 8-year-old girl who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A 13-year-old rear passenger of the Ford sustained minor injuries as a result of this crash.

“Scenes of this severity reaffirm that no one agency can meet the demands of a major emergency without the partnership of others,” Cal Fire posted. “We extend our sincere appreciation to San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Reach Air Medical Services, and Mercy Air for their commitment to providing the highest level of care when our communities in east San Diego County need it most.”