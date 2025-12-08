FilmNet Holiday Gala December 16: pitch panel and super networking at Red Carpet Event

East County News Service

December 8, 2025 (San Diego) -- The San Diego filmmakers tenth new monthly gathering on Tuesday, December 16 will start with a red carpet and photo stations, include food and drinks for sale, and offer an “Improve your Pitch” panel of industry experts as well as “Spark Super Networking” activities. Creators and filmmakers are invited to prepare 1-2 minute pitches to deliver for critique by the panel, and co-host David Kamatoy will be leading fun, innovative networking exercises to help local film professionals meet the people they need to connect with.

The event, which runs from 6-9 p.m. at Spark Studio Soundstage, 8283 Ronson Road in Kearny Mesa, will be preceded by a grand tour of the studio facilities starting at 4:30 pm. The event is organized by Filmmakers Network San Diego (FilmNet) in partnership with R3 Productions and Spark Studio Soundstage.

The new monthly events resume a long tradition that was interrupted by the COVID epidemic. This alliance of local groups and film professionals meets every second Tuesday to provide opportunities for fun, networking and education like the one we had for decades with San Diego Filmmakers.

The events are part of a campaign to fuel a renaissance of creativity and productivity in the San Diego film community. Networking includes supporting local filmmakers, creators, actors, crew and other film professionals in their effort to assemble teams and develop content and marketing opportunities, to produce original FilmNet content and a documentary of our group, events, participants and their projects.

RSVP at www.meetup.com/sdfilmnet.