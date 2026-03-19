Final chord at Hooley's with Evans Academy Extravaganza March 20

Photo courtesy Facebook Photo courtesy Facebook

By Karen Pearlman

March 19, 2026 (La Mesa) -- For nearly two decades, the dark wood and stone hearth of Hooley’s Public House in Grossmont Center have served as more than just a backdrop for a well-poured Guinness. It has been a community living room, a dining spot with a welcoming vibe, a sanctuary for local history buffs and a rockin' stage for East County’s music scene.

That era comes to a close when Hooley's in La Mesa closes its doors on Sunday, March 29.

But before the doors lock for the final time, the pub will host one last massive celebration of local talent: the Evans Academy Extravaganza.

Set for 7 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, March 20, the showcase is a full circle moment for Evans Kontopuls, a fixture of the San Diego arts community and founder of the Evans Academy of Music in La Mesa.

The night features six bands and more than a dozen performers, nearly all of whom trace their musical roots back to Kontopuls’ tutelage.

A generational reunion

"All but two performers on Friday are former pupils of Evans Academy of Music," Kontopuls said. "Most started as children and are now in their 40s."

Among the most notable returning students is Tiffany Gyomber, an award-winning recording artist who has toured the country and composed music for major film and television projects.

After graduating as valedictorian from the prestigious Berklee College of Music, a path she took upon Kontopuls’ recommendation, Gyomber opened the Tiffany Music Academy in Santa Monica before recently returning home to La Mesa to operate her academy locally.

"She is the only pupil of mine out of over 1,000 to follow in my footsteps," Kontopuls noted. Gyomber is set to perform on nearly every number throughout the evening.

The night’s headliner, Nathan Raney, carries a legendary San Diego pedigree as the son of Jerry Raney, leader of the iconic local group The Beat Farmers.

A San Diego Music Award winner in his own right, Nathan Raney’s presence represents the deep, collaborative spirit. Kontopuls has performed in a duo with Jerry Raney for the past 15 years, and the two along with Nathan form the rock trio Raney Evans Raney.

Tribute to the "Excitable Boy" and an era's end

Adding a layer of rock-and-roll history to the farewell, Nathan Raney will lead a special tribute to the late Warren Zevon, celebrating the songwriter's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Known for eclectic songs like "Werewolves of London," Zevon passed away in 2003.

"Friday, I’m doing a special event with Evans Kontopuls and his music school," Nathan Raney posted to followers on Facebook on March 17. "We are going to pay tribute to Warren Zevon's induction... and I’ve been asked to come be Warren and pick out my favorite Zevon songs! If you’re a Zevon fan, you’re not going to want to miss this one!"

The closure of Hooley’s La Mesa location follows a wave of redevelopment plans for Grossmont Center.

After the departure of major anchors like Macy’s, the mall’s new ownership appears to be pivoting toward a master plan that includes the demolition of several existing structures, including the building Hooley’s has occupied for 17 years.

While the original Hooley’s in Rancho San Diego remains open, the loss of the La Mesa site is felt deeply by those who knew the owner, Craig MacDonald.

"Craig MacDonald is a great man and a humanitarian," said Kontopuls.

MacDonald, who was inspired by the communal "pub culture" of Ireland during his travels in the 1980s, built a reputation for supporting local nonprofit organizations and community groups, including the Rotary Club of La Mesa Sunrise.

A look ahead

Hooley's is still operating at its Rancho San Diego site. And the closure of the La Mesa location may not be forever, according to a post from January on the Hooley's La Mesa Facebook page, which read in part:

"F or the past 17 years, Hooleys Public House has been proud to call La Mesa home. It has been our honor to be your happy hour hangout, the place where milestones were celebrated, games were cheered, friendships were made, and St. Patrick’s Day traditions were born... While this chapter is coming to an end, we are actively exploring potential locations for relocation and remain hopeful for the future."

While Friday marks the final music show at the Grossmont Hooley's location, the music won't stop.