FINAL COUNTDOWN TO FALL AT GROSSMONT, CUYAMACA COLLEGES: CLASSES START AUG. 22

Source: Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

August 18, 2022 (El Cajon) -- If you haven’t registered for fall classes at Grossmont or Cuyamaca colleges – there’s still time! Both colleges will welcome back students on campus beginning Monday, August 22.For help registering for classes, students are invited to:

Grossmont College: In-person Class Assistance events August 22-23 12 – 6 p.m., August 24-25 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and August 26 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Student Services Building computer lab; A Student Fair in the Main Quad on August 24 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a College Hour 12 – 1 p.m.; or the Virtual Help Center (https://www.grossmont.edu/help-center).

Cuyamaca College: Online Find Your Pack events, where students can meet faculty and staff to hear about programs and services, August 16-17 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.; Online Student Help Center (https://www.cuyamaca.edu/help-center) or How to Register for Classes webpage (https://www.cuyamaca.edu/admissions/how-to-register-for-classes);

Financial aid information is also available online through the Grossmont College Financial Aid Office (https://www.grossmont.edu/financial-aid) and the Cuyamaca College Financial Aid Office (https://www.cuyamaca.edu/financial-aid/index.php). If you are a first-time college student planning to attend full time, you may be eligible for free tuition through the Grossmont-Cuyamaca College Promise program (https://www.gcccd.edu/promise/index.php)

Both colleges are offering a variety of compelling courses and programs this fall:

Grossmont College: Art, including Art Appreciation and Digital Imaging and Art; Communications, including Public Speaking and Interpersonal Communication; Dance; English; Humanities, including Blues as Literature, History and Culture and European Humanities; Mass Communications, including Social Media in the Digital Age and Intro to Audio Production; Music; Photography; Political Science; Religion; Theater; and World Languages.

Cuyamaca College: Engineering, including Engineering Mechanics-Dynamics and Electric Circuits; Environmental Safety and Management, including Industry Safety Standards, Industrial Hygiene/Occupational Health, Air Quality Management and HAZWHOPER Certification, which provides certifications to be a Hazardous Waste Site Worker and 24-Hour Emergency Response HAZMAT Technician; and Water and Wastewater Technology through the Center for Water Studies.

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District and college officials continue to carefully monitor public health conditions in our region, responding as needed with a strong focus on health and safety of students and employees.

Health-related information is available at Grossmont's COVID-19 Updates webpage (https://www.grossmont.edu/covid19) and Cuyamaca's Health Updates & Resources webpage (https://www.cuyamaca.edu/covid19).