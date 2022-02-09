FIND PUPPY LOVE FEB. 12 AT CUPIDS & CANINES MEGA ADOPTION IN GROSSMONT CENTER

Cats also available at annual event Story and photos by Karen Pearlman

February 9, 2022 (La Mesa) -- The annual Cupids & Canines MEGA Adoption Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Grossmont Center shopping mall, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa.

About two dozen animal rescue agencies and shelters are expected to bring nearly 300 adoptable dogs and cats to the mall looking for prospective homes as part of the event put on by the San Diego Animal Support Foundation.

At last December at the SDASF's "Santa Paws MEGA Adoption event," a total of 333 animals were available for adoption -- the most ever, Darlene White, founder of the San Diego Animal Support Foundation, said. Of that total, 197 animals found forever homes.

The group has been partnering with Grossmont Center for nearly two decades to put on four events every year. Despite concerns about the health emergency of Covid-19, the last adoption event was the group's most successful of all time.

"We've never done an event with so many finding homes," said White. "I'm as baffled as anyone. We don't know what the secret ingredient is, but we hope for another successful event on Saturday."

Participating rescue groups are:

Amazing Strays

Animal Advocates of the US - San Diego

Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County

Friends of Cats, Inc.

Friends of Humane Services Tijuana

Furballs FURever

Hope For Animals - Rosarito

It's the Pits

Kane's K9s & Animal Rescue

Labradors and Friends

Lionel’s Legacy

Open Arms Rescue - San Diego

Passion for Pitties

PAWS 4 Thought Rescue

Pups N Boots

Rescue Fenix

Rosarito Cats

San Felipe Dog Rescue

Second Leash on Life

The Cantu Foundation

The Rescued Dog

Tragic to Magic

Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue

Adoption fees will vary from one organization to the next, White said.

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation hosts adoption events, provides spay/neuter funding to pet owners, maintains a network of nearly 40 local rescue agencies and animal shelters, and works on projects that benefit homeless animals. It relies on tax-deductible contributions from private donors.

SDASF is a private, nonprofit that works to improve the welfare of animals in underfunded local shelters and rescues. The foundation does not operate a shelter of its own, but acts as an umbrella organization to help existing shelters and foster agencies.