Find some Puppy Love at Cupids & Canines event at Grossmont Center

Jan. 22, 2026 (La Mesa) -- Love is in the air, love is on a leash and love is going to be found at a La Mesa shopping mall next month.

A week before Valentine's Day, the S an Diego Animal Support Foundation will again help play matchmaker as the nonprofit transforms Grossmont Center into companion animal central for the group's 14th annual Cupids & Canines MEGA Pet Adoption Event.

From 11 a.m until 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7, much of the inner corridors of the shopping center will be filled with more than two dozen animal rescue agencies seeking to pair hundreds of adoptable animals -- from dogs and cats to rabbits, turtles, tortoises and exotic birds -- with people looking to increase the amount of love in their homes.

The event aims to turn a day of shopping into a lifetime of companionship.

While the event is festive, its timing is critical. Animal shelters across the country, including those in Southern California, are facing a staggering capacity crisis.

According to data from Shelter Animals Count , about 5.8 million companion animals enter United States shelters and rescues annually. While "save rates" have improved, nearly 400,000 healthy or treatable pets are still euthanized each year due to a lack of space and resources.

California is one of the top five states in the nation for shelter mortality. Major regional shelters are currently operating in critical overflow, with some facilities reporting intake levels as high as 200% of their intended capacity.

In late 2025, local shelters in San Diego County reported being at nearly 177% capacity for dogs. The San Diego Humane Society alone saw more than 13,000 dog intakes last year.

Even "desirable" breeds like French Bulldogs and Pugs are entering the system at record rates, proving that the perfect pet is often waiting in a kennel rather than a pet store.

While the word "Canines" is in the title, the MEGA event is known for its incredible variety of animals.

Participating rescues for this year are:

Baja Paws Rescue

Red Barn Rescue

Chihuahua Rescue of San Diego County

Friends of Cats, Inc.

Friends of HSTJ

Labradors & Friends Dog Rescue

Parrot Education & Adoption Center

Mother of Dragons (Exotics)

Road to Freedom

It’s the Pits

Lionel’s Legacy (Senior Dog Rescue)

Dulce Vida Rescue

Furballs Furever

Open Arms Rescue

San Diego Spaniel Rescue

Woofs & Wags Dog Rescue

Passion for Pitties

Soulmate Animal Rescue

Rescue Fenix

The Detomasso Dogs

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation is a volunteer-dependent nonprofit dedicated to improving the welfare of animals in overburdened local shelters. Beyond hosting four major adoption events annually, the SDASF provides critical spay/neuter funding and maintains a network of nearly 40 local agencies to ensure no animal is left behind.

Adoption fees will vary by organization, and all participating groups are 501c-3 nonprofits.

Grossmont Center is located at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa