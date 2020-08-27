FIND YOUR NAME ON THE $450K COUNTY REFUND LIST

East County News Service

August 27, 2020 (San Diego) - Many people could use extra cash during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $450,324 in county refunds with its rightful owners. See if your name is on the list at sdttc.com. The deadline to claim this money is Oct. 26.

“With many people out of work or cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $378, and that can go a long way for those who need it.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office has 1,190 refunds in a list that is easy to search on its website.

If you are owed money, follow the instructions on the unclaimed money page to file a refund claim by October 26, before the money is rolled into the county’s general fund. You can email your claim to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

“We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list,” said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest refund amount is $9,111, owed to Amerus Life Insurance Co.

Every year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector makes a strong effort to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid on taxes or fees. In the past five years, the office has refunded nearly $­­520,000.

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the County’s general fund.