FIRE ALONG BORDER IN CAMPO

Update 7:55 p.m.-- Cal Fire reports the #Border6Fire in Campo is now 200 acres burning on the south side of the U.S./Mexico border. "We remain engaged on the northern edge of the fire as firefighters from Mexico support suppression efforts in Mexico," Cal Fire posted on X.

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

Photo via Cal Fire

June 16, 2025 (Campo) -- The #Border6 fire is burning in vegetation along the U.S./Mexico border, just west of Forrest Gate Road.

According to Cal Fire, five acres have burned as of late this afternoon.  The fire is burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread, primarily in Mexico.

Sign up to received free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email on the top right side of our homepage. You can also follow EastCountyAlert on X.

 

 

 


