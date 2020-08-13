FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ALPINE

Printer-friendly version
By Rebeca Jefferis Williamson
August 13, 2020 (Alpine) A vegetation fire broke out late afternoon today near I-8 and Victoria Drive in Alpine according to Cal Fire.
Multiple spots along the freeway were impacted. The fire was labelled the #VictoriaFire.
According to Cal Fire, with an update, the fire has been stopped. Crews are mopping up the fires as of 6:00 p.m.
Traffic in the area has been heavily impacted.
Visit: EastCountyAlert@EastCountyAlert on Twitter for any details.
