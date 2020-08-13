FIRE BREAKS OUT IN ALPINE

By Rebeca Jefferis Williamson

 

August 13, 2020 (Alpine) A vegetation fire broke out late afternoon today near I-8 and Victoria Drive in Alpine according to Cal Fire.

Multiple spots along the freeway were impacted. The fire was labelled the  #VictoriaFire.

According to Cal Fire, with an update, the fire has been stopped. Crews are mopping up the fires as of 6:00 p.m.

Traffic in the area has been heavily impacted.

Visit:  EastCountyAlert@EastCountyAlert on Twitter  for any details.


