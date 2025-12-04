From the Fire Chief’s Corner: Christmas tree safety

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

December 4, 2025 (San Diego) -- By now most of us have our Christmas trees up. However, did you know that half of those that purchase live Christmas trees fail to keep them properly watered? There are also other factors that can cause Christmas tree fires.

How to keep you and your family safe:

Many will use artificial trees, so when purchasing an artificial tree, look for the label “Fire Resistant.” When purchasing a live tree, check for freshness. When setting up a tree at home, place it away from fireplaces and radiators.

Heated rooms dry live trees out rapidly, be sure to keep the stand filled with water and make sure you do not block doorways. These are a main thoroughfare if there is a home fire.

We love those lights; make sure you use only lights that have been tested for safety by a recognized testing laboratory. Check each set of lights, new or old, for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections, and throw out damaged sets. Always replace burned-out bulbs promptly with the same wattage bulbs.

Use no more than three standard-size sets of lights per single extension cord. Never use electric lights on a metallic tree because the tree can become charged with electricity from faulty lights, and a person touching a branch could be electrocuted.

Good night. But first turn off all lights when you go to bed or leave the house. The lights could short out and start a fire. Never use lighted candles on or near a tree or near other evergreens such as wreaths.

Decorations! In homes with small children, take special care to avoid sharp, weighted, or breakable decorations. Keep trimmings with small removable parts out of the reach of children who could swallow or inhale small pieces, and avoid trimmings that resemble candy or food that may tempt a child to eat them.

It’s cold outside and we love our fireplaces. Do not burn wrapping papers in the fireplace and keep your trees away from the fireplace. They can ignite and the heat from the fireplace dries them out quickly.

​For additional holiday safety information, contact your local fire department.

Merry Christmas and be safe!

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions.