FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: JAM FOR LA CONCERT BENEFITS FIRE RELIEF EFFORTS, FEB. 23 IN TEMECULA

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

February 12, 2025 (Temecula) -- Come join us on February 23 at the beautiful South Coast Winery Resort and Spa in Temecula Ca. This event is supported by the California State Firefighters' Association: CSFA.

Smooth Jazz legend Dave Koz will be cohosting this event with Michael Paulo who have added Rick Braun, David Benoit, Chris Walker and Richard Elliott to our lineup. This will be the biggest smooth jazz event of the year and all for a good cause. All artists are donating their time and effort so you can enjoy great entertainment and help those that lost their homes and businesses in the LA fires.

There will be live & silent action items. All fundraising & ticket proceeds will go to help local charities the fire victims. Please come and show your support showing we care and stand together while sending a message of hope to those communities that are trying to recover.

Reserved seating sold out! Limited amount of General Admission seats available . This will sell out. Don’t wait to buy your tickets.

For artist line up and ticket link: TIX.COM. If you would like to purchase please call 951-764-1726. Proceeds to go directly to nonprofit charity.

The South Coast Winery is located at 34843 Rancho California Rd Temecula California 92591 www.apauloproductions.net.