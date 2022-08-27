FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: LABOR DAY SAFETY TIPS

For the Love of Labor!

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

August 27, 2022 (San Diego) – There are no Labor Day discounts when it comes to safety. Labor Day marks the beginning of the end of summer – so for many of us it’s a chance to pack one last fun-filled weekend in, enjoying the outdoors with family and friends.

Following are some tips to make the most of Labor Day:

Enjoy the water safely. Lakes, water parks, swimming pools and the ocean play a big part in Labor Day. Seems like everyone just wants to be by the water, assuming the weather permits. Before you hit the water, make sure you’re equipped with all necessary safety equipment. If you’re boating, that includes a full tank of gas, life vests and a first-aid kit. It’s also good to let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return, so authorities have an idea where to search if you do not make it back home. When swimming in the ocean or a lake, stay near a lifeguard if possible. Whatever kind of water activity you’re enjoying, keep kids within sight and arm’s reach. Never lets children swim alone or unsupervised. And remember: Alcohol and swimming do not mix!

Whip up a feast without whipping up a fire. Barbeques are a signature feature of Labor Day plans. If you’re planning to grill, keep it safe. Locate your grill away from combustibles and vegetation. Dispose of hot coals only in designated receptacles. Always keep a water source nearby and keep children away from the grill.

Protect yourself inside and out. Remember to protect your skin and eyes from the rays of the sun by wearing cover-ups, sunscreen, sunglasses, and hats. But it doesn’t stop there! Labor Day picnics can pose the threat of food poisoning. Ensure food is properly refrigerated and cooked thoroughly. That mayonnaise-based potato salad isn’t meant to sit in the hot sun for three hours before you eat it!

Drive defensively. The journalist Doug Larson once wrote, “If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end, it would probably be Labor Day weekend.” If you’re on the road, you’ll have the company of millions of other drivers. Be patient. There are many of distracted drivers out there. Remember to not drink and drive, always wear your seat belt and put that phone away! No matter your destination, take your time to ensure you and your family arrive safely.

Happy Labor Day!