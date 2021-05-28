FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: MEMORIAL DAY SAFETY TIPS

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

May 28, 2021 (San Diego) -- Make it Memorable This Memorial Day Weekend - with Situational Awareness!

This Memorial Day Weekend will be the biggest weekend in over a year with less Covid 19 restrictions. With great weather in the forecast, many people will be hitting the trails, parks, lakes, barbeques, golfing and of course our highways and roadways will have lots of traffic.

“Situational Awareness” and exercising good common sense will be key in making this weekend a Memorable Memorial Weekend!

Below are some tips and reminders to keep everyone safe. Share them with your family and friends!

Travel Safety

Buckle up, slow down, do not drive impaired.

Be well rested, alert and patient; give your full attention to the road. Do not text and drive.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive.

Water Safety

Paddle board? Jet Ski? Surfing? It is all harmless fun, right? Fun, certainly. But think before you play. Whatever the activity, observe these three cardinal rules.

Wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Know local weather conditions. Make sure the water and weather conditions are safe. Let others know when you hit the water and when you plan to return.

Swimming pools. Learn to swim. Do not swim alone or leave children unattended.

Let someone know where and what time you are leaving and intend on returning.

Barbecue Safety

This fun seasonal ritual has a flip side, though — namely, an onset of injuries and home fires due to careless cooking practices. Here are some tips you can follow to stay safe while enjoying those tasty treats at your cookout.

Never grill indoors or unattended – not in your house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Hot grease or ashes could spill from the grill onto the wooden deck or into dry leaves or grass.

Hiking Safety

Watch out for rattle snakes.

Let others know your destination and time of departing and returning.

Bring fluids (water) and stay hydrated.

Wear appropriate clothing.

Wear sunscreen.

The most important thing is practice common sense and “situational awareness” at all times!

Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions made.