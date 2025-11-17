From the Fire Chief’s Corner: November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

November 17, 2025 (San Diego) -- November is the time to spotlight early detection, community support, and lifesaving education. Local leaders and national organizations are rallying to raise awareness and reduce stigma about Lung Cancer.

Why Lung Cancer Awareness Matters in November

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., claiming more lives than breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined. Yet, early detection through low-dose CT scans can dramatically improve survival rates. November’s observance is a call to action.

Your Role in the National Movement

While national organizations like the LUNGevity Foundation and GO2 for Lung Cancer lead large-scale campaigns, communities across the country, are encouraged to participate through:

Educational events at hospitals, clinics, and community center

Awareness walk and run events

White ribbon campaigns to honor those affected

Shine a Light on Lung Cancer events, which unite survivors, caregivers, and advocates

Local health coalitions and public health agencies can amplify these efforts by hosting lunch-and-learns, distributing screening information, and partnering with regional cancer centers.

Key Themes for 2025

This year’s national theme, “Anyone with Lungs Can Get Lung Cancer,” emphasizes that the disease affects people regardless of smoking history, age, or gender.

How You Can Help

Host a screening awareness event at your station, church, or community center

Invite survivors to share their stories—personal testimony reduces stigma

Distribute white ribbons and educational flyers at local businesses

Encourage eligible individuals (ages 50–80 with a smoking history) to get screened

A Message of Hope

Thanks to advances in targeted therapies and precision medicine, more people are living longer with lung cancer than ever before. But awareness and access remain critical.

