FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: TAKE THE PLUNGE FOR SWIMMING POOL SAFETY

By Sam DiGiovanna

August 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Though we are reaching the peak of summer, it seems like it’s been an “endless summer” as it’s been hot for so long. Many people are spending their time in pools to beat the heat. Unfortunately, there is the dangerous side to summer and swimming pools.

Drowning incidents are dramatically on the rise locally and nationally. Parents whose children have drowned say the day of the tragedy started out just like any other day. No matter how the drowning happened or where it happened -- pool, spa, or any other body of water -- one thing was the same, the seconds that claimed their child's life slid by silently, without warning, it happens just like that and can never be brought back.

Drowning is preventable! This is a great time for you and your agency to start a Swimming Pool Safety Campaign in your community!

Children drown without a sound. Drowning is a quiet event. There is no splashing, no screaming and no noise at all.

What can you do to prevent drowning incidents?

Follow the ABC’s of water safety:

A = Adult Supervision. Assign an adult Water Watcher to keep their eyes on the water at ALL times. Never swim alone!

B = Barriers such as fences, self-closing and self-latching gates, pool motion sensors, window and door alarms.

C = Classes. Parents and Caregivers should take CPR and First Aid, and swimming courses that are available for both children and adults.

Visit: http://www.poolsafely.gov for more drowning prevention and safety tips.

Remember: When paddle boarding, ocean or lake swimming, or surfing make sure you tell someone when your destination, when you are leaving, when you are returning. If you are missing, it gives us a place to start our search & rescue!

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions made.