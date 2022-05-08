FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: TEMPERATURES ARE RISING

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

May 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- There’s a new wave coming to town – HEAT! Temperatures will exceed triple digit in the deserts and things will be warming up around most all of Southern California.

Here are some safety tips to help you beat the heat:

If available, stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Take cool showers.

Never leave a child, elderly person, or pet unattended in a car.

Keep pets cool in hot weather.

Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun.

Avoid using the oven to cook.

An extremely high body temperature (103 or higher), dizziness, nausea, confusion and headache are signs of heatstroke or exhaustion. If someone shows these signs, call 911 and begin cooling the individual. Here’s how:

Moving them to a shaded area.

Spraying with cool water and fanning them.

Placing them in a cool shower if they are alert.

Monitoring the body temperature and continue cooling efforts.

Do not give the victim fluids to drink.

People age 65 and older, infants and children, and people with chronic medical conditions are more prone to heat stress. People with elderly neighbors should check in on their well-being. This can be done while adhering to social distancing recommendations in person or by phone or video conferencing if available.

Stay cool and be safe.

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. The information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions made.