FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: WILDFIRE EMBERS – DANGER!

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

October 3, 2022 (San Diego) -- We are about to step into the height of fire season as Santa Ana Winds will soon be blowing. During wildfires, winds can send embers flying well over a mile on and into unprotected combustibles and openings around your home.

It is important to take precautions to make your home resistant to wildfire by removing hazardous vegetation around your home, installing non-combustible siding and roofing, managing vegetation, and landscaping and providing adequate defensible space. But you may still be at risk.

According to Cal Fire – the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection – flying embers from a wildfire can destroy a home up to a mile away. Embers, also called firebrands, are responsible for the destruction of most homes during a wildfire.

Your attics ventilation system could leave your home vulnerable in a wind-driven wildfire. One solution is Brandguard vents which offers a unique solution that keeps embers out and stop fire from entering your home. Brandguard is an ember defense component designed to stop embers from entering your home before the fire arrives.

Wildfires and bush fires generate ember storms, which spread the fire ahead of the actual front of the fire. The vents can be easily retrofitted on existing dwellings. You can contact Brandguard at 949-305-8059 or http://www.brandguardvents.com

These home hardening efforts is new California regulation (set to become law in mid October) will be requiring insurance companies to reward homeowners for these improvements with policy discounts. Commissioner Lara submits first-in-nation wildfire safety regulation to drive down cost of insurance (ca.gov)

As fire service professionals, we promise to do our part, and ask you do your part. Together we can reduce the damaging effects from wildfires.

*Note: The information in this article was compiled from various sources. These suggestions are not a complete list of every preventative or loss control measure. This information is not intended to replace additional safety manuals or the advice of another qualified professional(s). We make no guarantee of results from the use of this information. We assume no liability in connection with the information nor the suggestions made.