FROM THE FIRE CHIEF’S CORNER: YOU ARE IMPORTANT!

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

June 13, 2021 (San Diego) - When was the last time someone told you that? When was the last time you told someone that? Why is it we feel the need to keep those three simple words under lock and key? Are we the only one that wants to be important? Are we afraid that others may change if we make or tell them they are important?

"I hate feeling unimportant to the people that are the most important to me." -Unknown

Most everyone is concerned what others think of them. We learned this early as children from our parents and in school while growing up. Parents either gave us or withheld approval based on our behavior or actions as a child. As we grew older, we learned this art of manipulation at an early age. We then carry it around in our “tool belt” of life while dealing with others.

No matter how busy you are, you must take the time to make the other person feel important – Mary Kay Ash

The problem is how often we take the people around us in our personal and professional life for granted. We go through life interacting with people close to us that they will always be there when we want them to be. Unfortunately, the fact of the matter is they will not always be there. Especially if you do not value them and let them know they are important.

The people who made the biggest impact in my life, was not due to their title, expertise or what they accomplished, but who provided me with direction, guidance, and reassurance I needed to accomplish my goals and me feel worthy. It was their sincere belief in me. They let me know through their words and actions that I mattered. That I was important!

One of the best ways to influence people is to make them feel important – Roy T. Bennett

Those people in your life (personally and professionally) want that same validation. In fact, every single person you meet shares this common desire. They want to know they are important. Do not get me wrong, not everyone deserves these three words, but so most do!

I recently read a great article by Angela Maiers “12 Most Important Ways to Let People Know They Matter.” She provides tips on making others feel important by: Acknowledging them, listening with interest, being present, offering hope and that they matter. Here is her full article: https://lnkd.in/gDe7spz

Making others feel important satisfies our very own cravings of feeling important.

Starting today, right after you read this - go out and let someone know they are important. Why? Because they are important and so are you!

