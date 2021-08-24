FIRE CHIEF SHARES COVID-19 TREATMENT SUCCESS STORY

By Anita Lightfoot, County of San Diego Communications Office

Video by Suzanne Bartole

August 24, 2021 (National City) - There’s a cost-free COVID-19 treatment that can limit the duration and severity of COVID symptoms, but many San Diegans are not aware it’s an option. Monoclonal antibody treatment is available to anyone in the early stages of COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

National City’s fire chief and his wife share their experience of the treatment knocking down their symptoms within 48 hours.