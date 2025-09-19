From the Fire Chief's Corner: it's Fall Prevention Awareness Month

By Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

September 19, 2025 (San Diego) - Each September, as the seasons shift and leaves begin to fall, we turn our attention to a quieter but critical risk, falls among older adults. Across the nation, Fall Prevention Awareness Month reminds us that staying upright isn’t just about balance, it’s about dignity, independence, and community care.

Why Falls Matter

1 in 4 adults aged 65+ experiences a fall each year

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death among older adults

A single fall doubles the risk of falling again

These aren’t just statistics, they’re stories of interrupted routines, hospital visits, and emotional setbacks. But here’s the good news, most falls are preventable.

Simple Steps, Lifesaving Impact

Whether you're a caregiver, neighbor, or community leader, here are proven strategies to reduce fall risks:

Home Safety Checks. Remove throw rugs, install grab bars, improve lighting, and secure cords

Medication Reviews. Consult with a pharmacist or doctor about side effects that may affect balance

Vision & Hearing Screenings. Sensory changes often go unnoticed but dramatically affect stability

Exercise Programs. Chair yoga, Tai Chi, and strength training improve flexibility and confidence

A Matter of Mindset

Falls often trigger fear, isolation, and self-doubt. But reframing fall prevention as empowerment, not limitation, can shift the narrative. As one outreach coordinator put it, “A simple grab bar or brighter light can make all the difference."

Local Legacy, Lasting Change

Fall prevention is more than a checklist, it’s a commitment to helping our elders stay active, connected, and safe. Remember, every small change is a step towards or your or someone else’s safety.

